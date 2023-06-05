Should Libertarians Be Noncombatants in the Pride Wars?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman attempt to disentangle the various roiling debates over sexuality, identity, and the state amid this year's Pride month celebrations.

0:25: Pride wars

31:10: Weekly Listener Question

43:15: California Assembly votes to pass Journalism Preservation Act

48:44: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Trump-Appointed Judge Rules Tennessee's Anti-Drag Law Unconstitutional," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Uganda's New Anti-Gay Law Could Undermine AIDS Prevention," by William Rampe

"What Do Gadsden Flags and Pride Flags Have in Common?" by Scott Shackford

"Florida Bans Most Public School Instruction on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity," by Scott Shackford

"Tennessee's Anti-Drag Bill Is a Gaudy Public Performance," by Scott Shackford

"Gavin Newsom represents the worst kind of elites," says Nick Gillespie

"Is California Over?" by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor

"Babylon Bee Won't Back Down Over Trans Joke Twitter Ban," by Nick Gillespie

"Abigail Shrier: Trans Activists, Cancel Culture, and the Future of Free Expression," by Nick Gillespie

"Science Denialism on the Left: Sex, Gender, and Trans Identity," by Nick Gillespie

"Is Target Stock Going 'in Toilet' Due to Conservative Boycott Over Bathroom Policy?" by Nick Gillespie

"Bruce Jenner's Impossibly Great American Dream," by Nick Gillespie

"From Donald To Deirdre," by Deirdre McCloskey

"The Rise and Fall of the Spokestroll," by Abe Greenwald

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Does Cinematic Diversity Right," by Peter Suderman

"Cult Country," by Jesse Walker

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve

The post Should Libertarians Be Noncombatants in the Pride Wars? appeared first on Reason.com.



