United Airlines CEO Warns Flight Over Russia Could Lead to Crisis for US

June 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The United States is in a "business recession" but the consumer is "strong", Scott Kirby, chief executive of United Airlines, the world's largest carrier, told reporters at an aviation conference in Istanbul on Monday. This can be seen as leisure air travelers come back stronger and faster than business travelers, Kirby said at the annual meeting of […] The post United Airlines CEO Warns Flight Over Russia Could Lead to Crisis for US appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...