"We Are Not Alone": US Has Retrieved Craft Of 'Non-Human Origin' Says Whistleblower From Govt. Task Force On UFOs

A new report from two veteran (mainstream) journalists citing a decorated whistleblower provides stunning insight into the US Government's history with UFOs.

For those who 'want to believe' - short of a UFO landing on the lawn of the White House, this is it.

For those who think the recent government UFO disclosures are one big psyop, this is it.

Jumping right in...

A former intelligence official turned whistleblower has given Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about deeply covert programs that he says possess retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin. -The Debrief

The whistleblower, 36-year-old David Charles Grusch, is a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan who went on to work at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Ageny (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) - where he served as the latter's representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021. Then from late 2021 to July 2022, he was the NGA’s co-lead for UAP analysis and its representative to the task force, which was established to investigate UFOs - which are now officially called "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAP. It was launched the Navy under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, and has since been reorganized into the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which includes investigations of objects which operate underwater.

Grusch, a whistleblower now represented by an attorney who served as the original Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG), spoke with journalists Leslie Kean (cousin of GOP Sen. Tom Kean Jr. of NJ) who co-authored a 2017 piece in the NY Times revealing that the DoD spent $22.5 million on a secret program to investigate UFOs, and Ralph Blumenthal, a veteran NY Times reporter.

Other intelligence officials, both active and retired, with knowledge of these programs through their work in various agencies, have independently provided similar, corroborating information, both on and off the record. -The Debrief

According to the The Debrief;

The recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the government, its allies, and defense contractors.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities," said Grusch. "The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles."

According to analysis, the objects are "of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures."

UFO "legacy programs" have long been concealed within "multiple agencies nesting UAP activities in conventional secret access programs without appropriate reporting to various oversight authorities."

Gorsuch told Congress of the existence of a decades-long "publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material – a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages."

[M]aterials from objects of non-human origin are in the possession of highly secret black programs (the classified locations, names and other specific data of which were provided to the Inspector General and intel committee staff).

According to an unclassified version of his whistleblower complaint, Grusch has direct knowledge that UAP-related classified information has been withheld and/or concealed from Congress by " elements " of the intelligence community "to purposely and intentionally thwart legitimate Congressional oversight of the UAP Program."

"A vast array of our most sophisticated sensors, including space-based platforms, have been utilized by different agencies, typically in triplicate, to observe and accurately identify the out-of-this-world nature, performance, and design of these anomalous machines, which are then determined not to be of earthly origin," said Jonathan Grey, an intelligence officer specializing in UAP analysis at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

National Air and Space Intelligence Center headquarters at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (Image Credit: NASIC/Facebook).

"The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone," Grey continued. "Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us."

NASIC, headquartered at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, is the Department of Defense’s primary Air Force source for foreign air and space threat analysis. Its mission is to “discover and characterize air, space, missile, and cyber threats,” according to the agency’s website. “The center’s team of trusted subject matter experts deliver unique collection, exploitation, and analytic capabilities not found elsewhere,” the website states. Grey said that such immense capabilities are not merely relegated to the study of the prosaic. “The existence of complex historical programs involving the coordinated retrieval and study of exotic materials, dating back to the early 20th century, should no longer remain a secret,” he said. “The majority of retrieved, foreign exotic materials have a prosaic terrestrial explanation and origin – but not all, and any number higher than zero in this category represents an undeniably significant statistical percentage.” -The Debrief

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," said Christopher Mellon, who spent nearly twenty years in the U.S. Intelligence Community and served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.

"However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress."

According to Grusch, it's dangerous for this "eighty-year arms race" to continue in secret because it "further inhibits the world populace to be prepared for an unexpected, non-human intelligence contact scenario."

"I hope this revelation serves as an ontological shock sociologically and provides a generally uniting issue for nations of the world to re-assess their priorities."

There's a lot more in the report. We recommend hopping over and reading it in its entirety here...