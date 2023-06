Brickbat: Bad Shirt

An English soccer fan faces up to six months in jail for wearing an offensive shirt at the F.A. Cup final. Police have charged James White with "displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress." White reportedly wore a shirt with 97 and Not Enough on it, an apparent reference to a 1989 crush that killed 97 fans at a soccer game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium.

