Fauci Praised ‘Competent, Trustworthy Scientists’ in Wuhan. His Own Agency Said They Needed Ethics Training Over ‘Research Misconduct.’

June 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2021 dismissed concerns that U.S.-funded Chinese scientists lied about performing risky gain-of-function research, calling those scientists "competent" and "trustworthy." But a publicly disclosed grant shows Fauci's own agency was simultaneously funding ethics training for Chinese scientists over widespread "research misconduct." The post Fauci Praised 'Competent, Trustworthy Scientists' in Wuhan. His Own Agency Said They Needed Ethics Training Over 'Research Misconduct.' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...