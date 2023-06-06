Hell Freezes Over: ACLU Defends James O’Keefe, Cites “Undisputed” Facts Against Police State

The American Civil Liberties Union, which claims to be unbiased but leans left on pretty much every issue, has sided with O’Keefe Media Group founder James O’Keefe and other journalists formerly with Project Veritas in the Ashley Biden diary case.

Hell has frozen over.

O’Keefe posted about the amicus brief sent to federal court urging them the 1st Amendment rights of reporters are protected.

BREAKING: ACLU Letter to federal court SIDES with our journalism in the Biden Diary case following the FBI raid of myself, reporters Eric Cochran and Spencer Meads’ home. ACLU cites “undisputed” facts. “Amici urge this Court to affirm that the First Amendment protects a… pic.twitter.com/OsicPu6xmd — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) June 6, 2023

Following the 2021 raids, the ACLU condemned the actions while also taking swipes at O’Keefe and Project Veritas. This new filing is far more absolute in their understanding of the 1st Amendment rights held by O’Keefe et al.

Journalists are allowed to published stolen documents as long as they were not involved in the theft, as O’Keefe and the ACLU have highlighted.

According to FISM.tv:

During the early hours of Nov. 6 the FBI barged into O’Keefe’s apartment in Mamaroneck, New York, where they proceeded to search the residence for over two hours and ultimately seized two of his phones. The FBI investigation into Veritas, centers around a diary belonging to Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, which the organization purchased the publishing rights of from a tipster. Veritas eventually turned the diary into law enforcement after they were unable to verify its contents.

The Biden DOJ had good reason to want to keep the diary under wraps. It revealed plenty about Joe Biden, not only as a bad father but as a child sex offender. It was in her diary that Ashley Biden mentioned, “showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).”

