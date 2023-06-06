The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
AMERICAN THINKER
BABYLON BEE
FBTV
REASON
ZEROHEDGE
About
AMERICAN THINKER
BABYLON BEE
FBTV
REASON
ZEROHEDGE
About
Infrastructure Choices Matter
June 6, 2023 |
On May 12, 2022, the California Coastal Commission voted 12-0 to reject a proposal to build a desalination plant in Orange County, just south of […]
Source
Read More...
Subscribe
Notify of
new follow-up comments
new replies to my comments
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
Δ
Label
{}
[+]
Name*
Email*
Website
Δ
0
Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Load More Comments
wpDiscuz
0
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.
x
(
)
x
|
Reply
Insert
Go to mobile version