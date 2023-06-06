Pennsylvania: Christian Man Gets Arrested For Reading The Bible During Sodomite Parade (Video)

A Christian man in Pennsylvania has been arrested for reading the Bible at sodomite parade. Damon Atkins was reading a verse from 1 Corinthians 14:33 – during a Pride event in Reading, Pennsylvania but was arrested before he could finish the verse. Apparently the Policies, aka police, don’t know the law nor do they care …



Read More...