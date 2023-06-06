Scottish Police Investigate Red Ice’s Video Criticizing FM Humza Yousaf’s Anti-White Comments

June 6, 2023 | Tags: Mainstream Media

When someone flings hateful comments about White people it's apparently the person pointing out the racism that is the problem, at least according to the Scottish police who apparently are investigating our video. The First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf saw our video about him and he didn't like it so his office issued a formal complaint to his government about the video and have also gotten the UN's "Tech Against Terrorism" involved. They want our video taken down from BitChute, Twitter and Telegram. Watch the video in question here. Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble GabTV | VK | Twitter | Telegram | redicemembers.com Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv or subscribestar.com/redice. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to…



Read More...