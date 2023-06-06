US Knew Ukraine Planned To Blow Up Nord Stream Pipeline 3 Months Before It Happened: WaPo

The Washington Post is reporting that an unnamed European intelligence service told the CIA that Ukraine's military was planning an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines a full three months before the September 26, 2022 sabotage blasts which disabled them.

The revelation is based on Pentagon and classified intelligence documents leaked by Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, or part of the so-called Discord leaks. The intelligence report in question was drafted in June 2022 and shared with the Biden administration, which means the White House has known all along that the "Putin did it" narrative which the West rallied around was false from the start. According to the new report published Tuesday:

Details about the plan, which have not been previously reported, were collected by a European intelligence service and shared with the CIA in June 2022. They provide some of the most specific evidence to date linking the government of Ukraine to the eventual attack in the Baltic Sea, which U.S. and Western officials have called a brazen and dangerous act of sabotage on Europe’s energy infrastructure.

Image: AFP

Among the more interesting aspects to the intelligence leak is that it says the Ukrainians conducting the sabotage operation reported directly the country’s top military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, in order to avoid sharing it with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, likely for the sake of plausible deniability.

The US government reportedly saw the information as of enough importance or authenticity to share it with Germany and other European intelligence services. It appears to be based on a single source or asset in Ukraine: "The intelligence report was based on information obtained from an individual in Ukraine" - as the Post report indicates.

The intelligence describes a plot which is very similar to a theory which recently came to prominence as German investigators spent months attempting to uncover a culprit, which claimed that six individuals under false identifies utilizing a small boat conducted a deep diving operation in the Baltic Sea to plant the explosives on the pipeline.

The Washington Post writes in its Tuesday report, "The highly specific details, which include numbers of operatives and methods of attack, show that for nearly a year Western allies had a basis to suspect Kyiv in the sabotage."

"That assessment has only strengthened in recent months as German law enforcement investigators uncovered evidence about the bombing that bears striking similarities to what the European service said Ukraine was planning."

And WaPo offers the following verification that European intel services were briefed by the US on the information in its possession: "Officials in multiple countries confirmed that the intelligence summary posted on Discord accurately stated what the European service told the CIA."

The paper noted: "The Post agreed to withhold the name of the European country as well as some aspects of the suspected plan at the request of government officials, who said exposing the information would threaten sources and operations."

The timing of this revelation is interesting, as the WaPo report was published the same day as the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was blown up. In fact, Russians are already seizing on the parallels...

NEW: Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's UN Security Council Ambassador warns about a Bucha-Nordstream-style coordinated disinformation campaign in NATO-nation corporate media about the alleged 🇬🇧UK-🇺🇲US-🇪🇺EU-armed attack on the #KakhovkaDam threatening water supplies in Crimea. pic.twitter.com/7mye7YtvWo — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) June 6, 2023

Many are now calling it the new Nord Stream sabotage mystery, as just like with the pipeline attack both the Russian and Ukrainian sides are quickly pointing the finger at the other.

One thing is clear in the wake of Tuesday's Washington Post Nord Stream reporting: the White House is lying about major, war-shaping events related to Ukraine. The US is lying about the conflict, and the US has been lying for a long time.