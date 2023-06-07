Comparing Military Spend Around The World

One of the easiest ways to identify a nation’s priorities is by tracking its expenditures, and military spend is no different.

Usually spending is measured, and ranked, in absolute amounts. For example, countries around the world collectively spent $2.1 trillion on their militaries in 2021, with the most coming from the U.S. ($800 billion), China ($293 billion), and India ($77 billion).

But, as Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao details below, these eye-popping figures are best understood in the context of each country’s economy. Using data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Varun Jain has visualized 158 countries’ military expenditures, both as a percentage of their total GDP as well as in average per-capita spend.

Countries’ Military Spend as a Percentage of their Economy

To begin, Jain identified three categories of military expenditure as a percent of GDP, using the five-year (2018‒2022) average for more consistent data:

Under this categorization, the stand outs are the countries spending an outsized amount of their economic output on military, rather than the highest total spenders in absolute terms.

At the top of the table is Ukraine, which has earmarked a staggering average of 9.46% of its total economic output on defense over the past five years. That’s well ahead of second-place Saudi Arabia, which is slightly above 8%.

In Ukraine’s case, its high ranking shows how quickly priorities can change. From 2018 to 2021, the country spent 3.2-3.8% of its GDP on its military, but the outbreak of war with Russia saw its expenditures jump to one-third of economic output.

Other countries from the Middle East and North Africa follow in this tier, with Oman third at 8.11% and Qatar fourth with 5.88%. Rounding out the top seven high spenders are Algeria, Kuwait, and Israel.

Rank Country Military Spend % of GDP 1 🇺🇦 Ukraine High 9.46% 2 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia High 8.19% 3 🇴🇲 Oman High 8.11% 4 🇶🇦 Qatar High 5.88% 5 🇩🇿 Algeria High 5.70% 6 🇰🇼 Kuwait High 5.66% 7 🇮🇱 Israel High 5.09% 8 🇯🇴 Jordan Medium 4.81% 9 🇦🇲 Armenia Medium 4.53% 10 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan Medium 4.53% 11 🇱🇧 Lebanon Medium 4.01% 12 🇷🇺 Russia Medium 3.98% 13 🇧🇭 Bahrain Medium 3.79% 14 🇵🇰 Pakistan Medium 3.75% 15 🇲🇦 Morocco Medium 3.72% 16 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Medium 3.56% 17 🇺🇸 U.S. Medium 3.48% 18 🇨🇴 Colombia Medium 3.24% 19 🇬🇷 Greece Medium 3.15% 20 🇳🇦 Namibia Medium 3.09% 21 🇧🇳 Brunei Medium 3.09% 22 🇸🇸 South Sudan Medium 3.05% 23 🇹🇬 Togo Medium 3.03% 24 🇲🇱 Mali Medium 2.90% 25 🇨🇺 Cuba Medium 2.88% 26 🇸🇬 Singapore Medium 2.86% 27 🇧🇼 Botswana Medium 2.86% 28 🇲🇲 Myanmar Medium 2.76% 29 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso Medium 2.70% 30 🇮🇶 Iraq Medium 2.69% 31 🇰🇷 South Korea Medium 2.69% 32 🇨🇬 Republic of Congo Medium 2.68% 33 🇹🇩 Chad Medium 2.66% 34 🇮🇳 India Medium 2.58% 35 🇹🇳 Tunisia Medium 2.58% 36 🇪🇨 Ecuador Medium 2.34% 37 🇮🇷 Iran Medium 2.32% 38 🇻🇳 Viet Nam Medium 2.28% 39 🇰🇭 Cambodia Medium 2.26% 40 🇲🇷 Mauritania Medium 2.24% 41 🇳🇪 Niger Medium 2.21% 42 🇧🇮 Burundi Medium 2.21% 43 🇹🇷 Turkey Medium 2.19% 44 🇵🇱 Poland Medium 2.17% 45 🇱🇻 Latvia Medium 2.14% 46 🇱🇹 Lithuania Medium 2.13% 47 🇪🇪 Estonia Medium 2.13% 48 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Medium 2.12% 49 🇺🇾 Uruguay Medium 2.11% 50 🇷🇸 Serbia Medium 2.06% 51 🇺🇬 Uganda Medium 2.02% 52 🇭🇷 Croatia Low 1.97% 53 🇦🇺 Australia Low 1.93% 54 🇨🇱 Chile Low 1.92% 55 🇫🇷 France Low 1.91% 56 🇨🇾 Cyprus Low 1.90% 57 🇷🇴 Romania Low 1.87% 58 🇧🇬 Bulgaria Low 1.85% 59 🇸🇿 Eswatini Low 1.82% 60 🇳🇴 Norway Low 1.81% 61 🇨🇫 Central African Republic Low 1.78% 62 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka Low 1.77% 63 🇵🇹 Portugal Low 1.77% 64 🇹🇼 Taiwan Low 1.76% 65 🇨🇳 China Low 1.72% 66 🇬🇪 Georgia Low 1.71% 67 🇸🇰 Slovakia Low 1.67% 68 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau Low 1.65% 69 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan Low 1.62% 70 🇬🇳 Guinea Low 1.61% 71 🇫🇮 Finland Low 1.60% 72 🇸🇳 Senegal Low 1.58% 73 🇭🇳 Honduras Low 1.56% 74 🇬🇦 Gabon Low 1.56% 75 🇲🇿 Mozambique Low 1.56% 76 🇱🇸 Lesotho Low 1.56% 77 🇲🇪 Montenegro Low 1.54% 78 🇫🇯 Fiji Low 1.54% 79 🇯🇲 Jamaica Low 1.49% 80 🇦🇴 Angola Low 1.48% 81 🇮🇹 Italy Low 1.48% 82 🇭🇺 Hungary Low 1.48% 83 🇧🇴 Bolivia Low 1.46% 84 🇸🇨 Seychelles Low 1.43% 85 🇳🇱 Netherlands Low 1.41% 86 🇸🇩 Sudan Low 1.39% 87 🇷🇼 Rwanda Low 1.39% 88 🇳🇵 Nepal Low 1.36% 89 🇩🇰 Denmark Low 1.36% 90 🇦🇱 Albania Low 1.34% 91 🇪🇸 Spain Low 1.34% 92 🇹🇭 Thailand Low 1.33% 93 🇦🇫 Afghanistan Low 1.33% 94 🇳🇿 New Zealand Low 1.32% 95 🇨🇦 Canada Low 1.32% 96 🇩🇪 Germany Low 1.31% 97 🇲🇰 North Macedonia Low 1.30% 98 🇧🇷 Brazil Low 1.29% 99 🇧🇿 Belize Low 1.28% 100 🇸🇻 El Salvador Low 1.28% 101 🇧🇩 Bangladesh Low 1.26% 102 🇿🇲 Zambia Low 1.25% 103 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea Low 1.24% 104 🇬🇾 Guyana Low 1.22% 105 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire Low 1.22% 106 🇪🇬 Egypt Low 1.20% 107 🇵🇪 Peru Low 1.20% 108 🇧🇾 Belarus Low 1.18% 109 🇸🇪 Sweden Low 1.17% 110 🇰🇪 Kenya Low 1.13% 111 🇸🇮 Slovenia Low 1.10% 112 🇹🇱 Timor Leste Low 1.08% 113 🇹🇿 Tanzania Low 1.05% 114 🇨🇲 Cameroon Low 1.04% 115 🇹🇯 Tajikistan Low 1.03% 116 🇯🇵 Japan Low 1.03% 117 🇧🇪 Belgium Low 1.02% 118 🇱🇷 Liberia Low 1.00% 119 🇲🇾 Malaysia Low 0.98% 120 🇵🇭 Philippines Low 0.96% 121 🇵🇾 Paraguay Low 0.95% 122 🇽🇰 Kosovo Low 0.95% 123 🇿🇦 South Africa Low 0.94% 124 🇲🇼 Malawi Low 0.92% 125 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina Low 0.84% 126 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan Low 0.83% 127 🇦🇹 Austria Low 0.78% 128 🇬🇲 Gambia Low 0.76% 129 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago Low 0.75% 130 🇮🇩 Indonesia Low 0.74% 131 🇨🇭 Switzerland Low 0.73% 132 🇨🇿 Czech Republic Low 0.71% 133 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic Low 0.70% 134 🇲🇳 Mongolia Low 0.69% 135 🇲🇬 Madagascar Low 0.68% 136 🇨🇩 Dem. Rep. of Congo Low 0.64% 137 🇳🇬 Nigeria Low 0.64% 138 🇪🇹 Ethiopia Low 0.64% 139 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone Low 0.64% 140 🇦🇷 Argentina Low 0.63% 141 🇱🇺 Luxembourg Low 0.61% 142 🇲🇽 Mexico Low 0.61% 143 🇳🇮 Nicaragua Low 0.60% 144 🇨🇻 Cape Verde Low 0.54% 145 🇧🇯 Benin Low 0.54% 146 🇲🇹 Malta Low 0.48% 147 🇬🇹 Guatemala Low 0.45% 148 🇬🇭 Ghana Low 0.43% 149 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea Low 0.38% 150 🇲🇩 Moldova Low 0.36% 151 🇮🇪 Ireland Low 0.27% 152 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe Low 0.26% 153 🇻🇪 Venezuela Low 0.20% 154 🇭🇹 Haiti Low 0.17% 155 🇲🇺 Mauritius Low 0.16% 156 🇨🇷 Costa Rica Low 0.00% 157 🇮🇸 Iceland Low 0.00% 158 🇵🇦 Panama Low 0.00%

The medium group consists of 44 countries and is led by four nations (Jordan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Lebanon) that all spend more than 4% of their GDP on their militaries. Other familiar countries known to have large military budgets, like Russia, Pakistan, the U.S., India and the UK, are also in this category.

The low spend group has a total of 107 countries, but also contains some surprises. For example, China, France, and Germany—all in the top 10 countries by absolute military spend—actually have similar amounts of military spend as a percent of GDP as Georgia, Cyprus, and North Macedonia respectively.

At the bottom of the table are countries with either low military importance, or strange technicalities. For example, Mauritius is one of the countries with the lowest military budgets because it doesn’t officially have a standing military, instead relying on two paramilitary forces (a special mobile force and a Coast Guard).

Similarly, Iceland allocates 0% of its GDP towards military spending. In place of a standing army, the country maintains a specialized peacekeeping force, a substantial Coast Guard, and relies on security alliances within NATO, of which it is a member and provides financial support to.

Ranking Defense Spending Per Capita

While the measure above equalizes military spend on economic strength, per-capita military spending shows how much countries allocate while accounting for population size.

On a per-capita basis (again using a five-year average), Qatar leads the ranks with a per-capita spend of $4,564, well-ahead of Israel at $2,535, and Saudi Arabia at $1,928.

Rank Country Per Capita Spend ($) 1 🇶🇦 Qatar $4,564 2 🇮🇱 Israel $2,535 3 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia $1,928 4 🇸🇬 Singapore $1,837 5 🇰🇼 Kuwait $1,815 6 🇺🇸 U.S. $1,815 7 🇳🇴 Norway $1,438 8 🇴🇲 Oman $1,254 9 🇦🇺 Australia $1,131 10 🇧🇳 Brunei $959 11 🇬🇧 UK $913 12 🇰🇷 South Korea $894 13 🇧🇭 Bahrain $863 14 🇩🇰 Denmark $861 15 🇫🇷 France $811 16 🇫🇮 Finland $801 17 🇳🇱 Netherlands $765 18 🇱🇺 Luxembourg $694 19 🇸🇪 Sweden $662 20 🇨🇭 Switzerland $647 21 🇨🇦 Canada $645 22 🇬🇷 Greece $629 23 🇩🇪 Germany $623 24 🇳🇿 New Zealand $610 25 🇪🇪 Estonia $535 26 🇹🇼 Taiwan $495 27 🇮🇹 Italy $494 28 🇧🇪 Belgium $487 29 🇷🇺 Russia $467 30 🇱🇹 Lithuania $463 31 🇵🇹 Portugal $417 32 🇱🇻 Latvia $405 33 🇨🇾 Cyprus $399 34 🇯🇵 Japan $398 35 🇪🇸 Spain $395 36 🇦🇹 Austria $393 37 🇵🇱 Poland $359 38 🇺🇾 Uruguay $354 39 🇸🇰 Slovakia $334 40 🇱🇧 Lebanon $334 41 🇸🇮 Slovenia $302 42 🇺🇦 Ukraine $302 43 🇭🇷 Croatia $294 44 🇨🇱 Chile $292 45 🇷🇴 Romania $258 46 🇭🇺 Hungary $248 47 🇮🇪 Ireland $235 48 🇸🇨 Seychelles $230 49 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan $226 50 🇩🇿 Algeria $219 51 🇦🇲 Armenia $217 52 🇧🇼 Botswana $215 53 🇯🇴 Jordan $207 54 🇹🇷 Turkey $199 55 🇨🇴 Colombia $197 56 🇧🇬 Bulgaria $194 57 🇨🇳 China $183 58 🇲🇹 Malta $175 59 🇨🇿 Czech Republic $175 60 🇮🇷 Iran $169 61 🇳🇦 Namibia $159 62 🇮🇶 Iraq $145 63 🇪🇨 Ecuador $138 64 🇲🇪 Montenegro $137 65 🇷🇸 Serbia $133 66 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago $131 67 🇬🇦 Gabon $124 68 🇲🇦 Morocco $122 69 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea $112 70 🇲🇾 Malaysia $109 71 🇧🇷 Brazil $107 72 🇹🇭 Thailand $97 73 🇬🇾 Guyana $92 74 🇹🇳 Tunisia $91 75 🇫🇯 Fiji $83 76 🇲🇰 North Macedonia $83 77 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan $82 78 🇵🇪 Peru $81 79 🇬🇪 Georgia $80 80 🇧🇾 Belarus $80 81 🇯🇲 Jamaica $77 82 🇦🇱 Albania $76 83 🇸🇿 Eswatini $72 84 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka $69 85 🇦🇷 Argentina $66 86 🇧🇿 Belize $60 87 🇲🇽 Mexico $59 88 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic $58 89 🇻🇳 Viet Nam $58 90 🇿🇦 South Africa $56 91 🇸🇻 El Salvador $54 92 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina $54 93 🇮🇳 India $53 94 🇨🇬 Republic of Congo $53 95 🇵🇾 Paraguay $52 96 🇧🇴 Bolivia $51 97 🇵🇰 Pakistan $49 98 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan $44 99 🇦🇴 Angola $43 100 🇽🇰 Kosovo $42 101 🇲🇷 Mauritania $42 102 🇭🇳 Honduras $42 103 🇪🇬 Egypt $41 104 🇰🇭 Cambodia $36 105 🇲🇲 Myanmar $35 106 🇵🇭 Philippines $33 107 🇲🇳 Mongolia $33 108 🇮🇩 Indonesia $31 109 🇧🇩 Bangladesh $27 110 🇹🇱 Timor Leste $27 111 🇲🇱 Mali $26 112 🇸🇳 Senegal $24 113 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire $23 114 🇹🇬 Togo $21 115 🇰🇪 Kenya $21 116 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan $20 117 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso $20 118 🇬🇳 Guinea $19 119 🇱🇸 Lesotho $19 120 🇨🇻 Cape Verde $19 121 🇬🇹 Guatemala $19 122 🇹🇩 Chad $18 123 🇸🇸 South Sudan $18 124 🇸🇩 Sudan $18 125 🇺🇬 Uganda $18 126 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe $17 127 🇿🇲 Zambia $16 128 🇲🇺 Mauritius $16 129 🇨🇲 Cameroon $16 130 🇳🇵 Nepal $15 131 🇳🇬 Nigeria $14 132 🇳🇮 Nicaragua $12 133 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau $12 134 🇹🇿 Tanzania $12 135 🇨🇺 Cuba $11 136 🇷🇼 Rwanda $11 137 🇲🇩 Moldova $11 138 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea $10 139 🇳🇪 Niger $10 140 🇹🇯 Tajikistan $9 141 🇨🇫 Central African Republic $8 142 🇲🇿 Mozambique $8 143 🇬🇭 Ghana $8 144 🇧🇯 Benin $7 145 🇧🇮 Burundi $7 146 🇦🇫 Afghanistan $6 147 🇬🇲 Gambia $6 148 🇪🇹 Ethiopia $5 149 🇻🇪 Venezuela $5 150 🇲🇼 Malawi $4 151 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone $3 152 🇲🇬 Madagascar $3 153 🇨🇩 Dem. Rep. of Congo $3 154 🇱🇷 Liberia $3 155 🇭🇹 Haiti $2 156 🇨🇷 Costa Rica $0 157 🇮🇸 Iceland $0 158 🇵🇦 Panama $0

Measured this way, we get a perspective of how small defense budgets can be per person, even if the total expenditure is large.

For example, India has the fourth-highest total defense expenditure in 2022, but because of its massive population only sets aside $53 per resident for its military, putting it solidly at the bottom third of the per-capita rankings.

Patterns Revealed By Measuring Military Spend

Changing how we look at a country’s military budget can reveal a lot more than just looking at absolute numbers.

For example, the Middle East is the region with the highest spenders on defense as a percentage of their GDP, giving us insight into regional security concerns.

Countries from the medium group of military spending—including parts of Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia—highlight past or recent conflict zones between neighbors, countries with internal strife, or countries wary of a regional aggressor. Ukraine’s average per capita military spend, for example, was just $122.4 from 2018 to 2021. The next year, it jumped nearly 10 times to $1,018.66 per person after Russia’s invasion.

In fact, European military spending saw its sharpest one-year jump in 30 years as a direct result of the war.

Alongside European anxieties, ongoing tension between China and Taiwan has also contributed to increased military spending in Asia and Oceania. Will these budgets continue their dramatic ascent or will they rise evenly alongside their relative economies in 2023?