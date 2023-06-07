Democrats Threaten To Subpoena Clarence Thomas’s Friend

June 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON—Texas billionaire Harlan Crow's lawyer has offered to meet with Senate Judiciary Committee staff to discuss the businessman's ties to conservative U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, but Democratic senators on Tuesday said the Republican donor was refusing to cooperate with legitimate requests for information. The post Democrats Threaten To Subpoena Clarence Thomas’s Friend appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...