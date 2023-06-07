The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Democrats Threaten To Subpoena Clarence Thomas’s Friend

WASHINGTON—Texas billionaire Harlan Crow's lawyer has offered to meet with Senate Judiciary Committee staff to discuss the businessman's ties to conservative U.S. Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, but Democratic senators on Tuesday said the Republican donor was refusing to cooperate with legitimate requests for information. The post Democrats Threaten To Subpoena Clarence Thomas’s Friend appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


