The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Government Considers Releasing Space Aliens In San Francisco Where They Won’t Be Noticed

June 7, 2023   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, VA — As public pressure continues to mount regarding rumors of a government coverup of interactions with aliens, officials at the Pentagon are considering releasing a group of alien creatures in San Francisco, California, believing releasing the extraterrestrial beings there would go almost entirely unnoticed.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x