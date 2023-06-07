The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

In Crime-Ridden Portland, Weed Industry Gets Twice as Much Funding as New Cops

June 7, 2023   |   Tags:

As crime and homelessness strains Portland, Oregon, the city's liberal mayor has proposed spending more than $10 million on marijuana-related initiatives in the upcoming year, nearly double the amount requested to hire new police officers. The post In Crime-Ridden Portland, Weed Industry Gets Twice as Much Funding as New Cops appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x