In Crime-Ridden Portland, Weed Industry Gets Twice as Much Funding as New Cops

June 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As crime and homelessness strains Portland, Oregon, the city's liberal mayor has proposed spending more than $10 million on marijuana-related initiatives in the upcoming year, nearly double the amount requested to hire new police officers. The post In Crime-Ridden Portland, Weed Industry Gets Twice as Much Funding as New Cops appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



