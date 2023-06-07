The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kentucky Jewish Group Condemns Anti-Semitic Activists Working to Reelect Dem Governor

June 7, 2023

A leading Kentucky Jewish group has "extreme concerns" about liberal activists Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory's plans to influence the state's upcoming gubernatorial race, citing the controversial pair's "extreme anti-Semitic legacy." The post Kentucky Jewish Group Condemns Anti-Semitic Activists Working to Reelect Dem Governor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


