Kentucky Jewish Group Condemns Anti-Semitic Activists Working to Reelect Dem Governor
June 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A leading Kentucky Jewish group has "extreme concerns" about liberal activists Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory's plans to influence the state's upcoming gubernatorial race, citing the controversial pair's "extreme anti-Semitic legacy." The post Kentucky Jewish Group Condemns Anti-Semitic Activists Working to Reelect Dem Governor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments