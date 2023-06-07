Lawmakers Call For Transparency After Whistleblower Alleges US Has Recovered Alien Craft

Authored by Lawrence Wilson via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The American people have a right to know whether elements within the intelligence establishment have withheld information on crashed UFOs that were recovered by the government and may be used to develop weapons, according to Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

The U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 1, 2023. (Stefani Reynolds/ AFP via Getty Images)

Perry reacted strongly to allegations from a whistleblower, who has claimed that information about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP, formerly called UFOs) has been kept secret to “intentionally thwart legitimate congressional oversight of the UAP Program.”

“The truth, whatever it is, regardless of what the subject is, belongs with the American people, not in these halls, not in some other place in some building in downtown Washington, D.C.—out with the American people,” Perry told The Epoch Times on June 6.

“This is their government, not the people that work in D.C. They’re the custodians of the information.”

The allegation comes at a time when public trust in the federal government has eroded, adding weight to a claim that, just a few years ago, might have been met with skepticism.

Covert UAP Programs

David C. Grusch, a former intelligence official and veteran of the war in Afghanistan, claimed on June 5 to have provided Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General classified information about covert UAP programs. That information proves that the United States has collected intact and partially intact craft of nonhuman origin, according to Grusch.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) speaks to reporters in Washington on Feb. 28, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Grusch claimed to have experienced retaliation for his actions, leading him to file a whistleblower complaint.

The story was first reported by The Debrief, which states that other intelligence officials have provided similar accounts and corroborating information. Grusch also stated his claims in an interview on NewsNation on June 5. Reporters for both outlets said they hadn’t seen the evidence Grusch claimed to possess.

Grusch formerly worked in the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office and was a member of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019 to 2021, according to The Debrief.

The United States and its allies have recovered partial and intact remains of aircraft of nonhuman origin for decades, according to Grusch, including the remains of aliens.

“Well, naturally when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots. And believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” Grusch told News Nation. “We’re definitely not alone.”

Grusch claimed to have seen evidence of “quite a number” of devices of nonhuman origin provided by unnamed intelligence officers who, he said, were part of a secret program.

Research and Development Value

The discovery of technology developed by other life forms could have a profound effect on human development, according to Garry Nolan, a professor at Stanford University.

“What might be represented here could be hundreds of technology revolutions ahead of us. It could be more transformative for humanity than what the microprocessor accomplished. Imagine what we could do with even a grain of knowledge about how they operate,” Nolan said, according to The Debrief.

That knowledge could have implications for the defense industry, too.

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 directs the secretary of defense to establish a “secure mechanism for authorized reporting of—any event relating to unidentified anomalous phenomena,” including “material retrieval, material analysis, reverse engineering, research and development, detection and tracking, developmental or operational testing, and security protections and enforcement.”

The law further states that the secretary must “prevent the unauthorized public reporting or compromise of classified military and intelligence systems, programs, and related activity, including all categories and levels of special access and compartmented access programs.”

Certain members of Congress and other officials have been briefed about UAP, including exotic recovered materials, since 2019, according to The New York Times.

