Small Caps Soar As Tech Tumbles - Soft-Landing Narrative Builds

The recent escape-velocity melt-up in mega-cap tech - at the expense of almost every other asset - sent relative valuations to a remarkably coincidental level. The ratio of Nasdaq 100 to Russell 2000 hit its Feb 2000 (DotCom peak) record high last week as the blowout jobs report hit...

We asked at the time: "Did the QQQ/RTY trade just peak?"

5 days later, we have an answer - yes, bigly!

As Small Caps are up 7% while Nasdaq is down 0.5%...

Today's continued Small Cap outperformance follows record call volumes in IWM yesterday...

Notably, as Goldman Sachs points out, the soft-landing narrative is once again gaining traction and so-called safe-haven flows into mega-cap tech are unwinding (as shown below Goldman's 'Soft Landing' basket is breaking out)...

IWM may highlight a general theme of "bargain shopping", wherein those sectors & names which have struggled, finally catch a bid.

Perhaps most ominously, the recent exuberance in Nasdaq's big names has come at a time of tightening financial conditions as 'AI trumped The Fed' - is that exuberant unwind about to assert itself?

Finally, adding more ammunition to this reversal, Goldman notes that CTAs are currently short R2K (the only index this cohort is short) and providing a tailwind for the market with one month baseline demand estimates the largest in two years.

In other words, as we noted previously, while the S&P may continue to go nowhere (and especially the equal-weighted S&P), prepare for a violent reverse rotation below the surface as the historic outperformance in tech, and crushing underperformance in small caps, is set go in the other direction.