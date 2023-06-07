This Is How Senator Kennedy Responded When Asked About The Coming Crash: “Am I Worried? The Short Answer Is Yes”
June 7, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYA lot of people have been waiting for “the other shoe to drop”, and now that day has arrived. Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates and historically low occupancy rates, we are facing an unprecedented commercial real estate crisis. Borrowers are starting to walk away from commercial real estate properties all over the nation, and …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments