The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Winsome Earle-Sears Goes on Live TV and Sets the Record Straight After High School Shooting

June 7, 2023   |   Tags:

Republican Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is a glitch in the ideological system. Here is a black Marine Corps veteran reaching a fairly high level of public office due in […] The post Winsome Earle-Sears Goes on Live TV and Sets the Record Straight After High School Shooting appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x