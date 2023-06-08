The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Energy Department Counts Chinese Solar Industry Rep as Diversity ‘Ambassador’

June 8, 2023   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden's Energy Department counts as a diversity "ambassador" the head of a trade group that represents Chinese solar companies, including one that has allegedly accepted slave laborers from the communist nation's government. The post Biden's Energy Department Counts Chinese Solar Industry Rep as Diversity 'Ambassador' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x