Brickbat: Say Cheese

June 8, 2023 | Tags: REASON

A government official in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh was suspended after he ordered the Kherkatta dam reservoir drained so he could retrieve his phone. Food inspector Rajesh Vishwas dropped the phone into the water while taking a selfie. Workers pumped more than two million liters of water from the reservoir.

The post Brickbat: Say Cheese appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...