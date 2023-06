Girl Scouts Unveil ‘LGBTQ+ Pride’ Patches

June 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Girl Scouts can now earn an "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" patch to add to their collection of "Black History," "Hispanic Heritage," and "Native American Heritage" patches, according to new guidance from the national organization. The post Girl Scouts Unveil ‘LGBTQ+ Pride’ Patches appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...