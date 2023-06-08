Morningstar Under Investigation for Anti-Israel Discrimination in Florida

June 8, 2023

Florida state officials are investigating the financial ratings firm Morningstar over allegations it promotes Israel boycotts, the state’s chief financial officer told the Washington Free Beacon, setting the stage for the Sunshine State to potentially cut ties with the company as part of a new law that bars doing business with any company involved in an economic boycott of the Jewish state. The post Morningstar Under Investigation for Anti-Israel Discrimination in Florida appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



