Revealed: Bombshell FBI Document Alleges $5 Million Bribe Paid To Joe Biden By Burisma Exec

Someone has leaked the contents of the stonewalled FBI document, form FD-1023, which alleges that President Joe Biden was paid $5 million by an executive of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, where his son Hunter sat on the board.

This, according to a confidential human source, who told this to the FBI during a June 2020 interview, according to Fox News.

The form, dated June 30, 2020, is from a "highly credible" confidential human source who had detailed multiple meetings and conversations they had with a top Burisma executive over the course of several years, beginning in 2015. The CHS had been working with the FBI as a regular, reliable source of information since 2010, and has been paid approximately $200,000 by the bureau.

The Burisma executive sought the advice of the confidential source, a business professional, on gaining U.S. oil rights and getting involved with a U.S. oil company, the sources familiar with the documdnt said. The Burisma executive was speaking with the confidential source to "get advice on the best way to go forward" in 2015 and 2016. According to the FD-1023 form, the confidential human source said the Burisma executive discussed Hunter’s role on the board. The confidential human source questioned why the Burisma executive needed his or her advice in acquiring access to U.S. oil if he had Hunter Biden on the board. The Burisma executive answered by referring to Hunter Biden as "dumb." -Fox News

According to the Burisma executive, the company had to "pay the Bidens" because Ukraine's lead prosecutor, Victor Shokin, was investigating Burisma.

According to the CHS, he suggested that the Burisma executive "pay the Bidens $50,000 each," to which the Burisma executive replied "not $50,000," it is "$5 million."

"$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden," the executive reportedly said.

The $5 million payments appeared to reference some sort of "retainer" Burisma intended to pay the Bidens in order to 'clean up' several issues - including the investigation led by Shokin. Another source told Fox it was a "pay-to-play" scheme.

The CHS believes that the $5 million payment to Joe Biden and $5 million to Hunter happened, as the Burisma executive said he "paid" the Bidens is a way "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators would not be able to "unravel this for at least 10 years."

The document also makes reference to 'the Big Guy,' thought (and as seen on Hunter's laptop) to be a reference to Joe Biden.

According to the Burisma executive, they "didn't pay the Big Guy directly." Meanwhile, sources tell Fox that the Burisma executive appears to be at a "very, very high level" of the company, with one source suggesting it could be the president, Mykola Zlochevsky - though the executive's name is redacted in the document.

Biden notably bragged on camera about a quid-pro-quo arrangement to have Shokin fired.

"I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,' I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money," Biden said in 2018 at a Council for Foreign Relations event, recalling a conversation with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

"Well, son of a bitch, he got fired," he continued. "And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."

Of course we would be remiss if we didn't note that this is exactly what Trump was impeached for asking about, after a 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy - who Trump asked to launch investigations into the Biden family, particularly Hunter's dealings with Burisma, and Joe Biden's involvement in Shokin's ouster.

The confidential source, according to the sources familiar with the FD-1023 form, told the Burisma executive he should "get away" from the Bidens and said the executive should "not want to be involved" with them. A source familiar with the document told Fox News Digital that the confidential human source goes on to detail a later conversation with the Burisma executive following the 2016 presidential election. The confidential source asked the Burisma executive if he was "upset" that Donald Trump won. The source said the Burisma executive told the confidential source that he was "an oracle," referring to his or her advice to "get away" from the Bidens due to fears of potential investigations into their dealings. -Fox News

The revelations came to pass after a whistleblower approached GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) to let them know that the FBI was in possession of the FD-1023.