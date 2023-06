Russia Blames The West For Dam Destruction

June 8, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Russia is blaming the West for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. Moscow continues to say Ukraine sabotaged the bridge as “revenge” with the help of its Western allies saying that there were attacks on the Kakhovka dam in December 2022, using United States-supplied HIMARS rockets Ukraine destroyed the Kakhovka dam in an “unthinkable crime” intended …



Read More...