‘The View’ Host Makes Bizarre Claim Blaming Mike Pence for AIDS Deaths

June 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sunny Hostin, cohost of the daytime show The View, made a bizarre and false claim about Republican presidential candidate and former vice president Mike Pence. The post 'The View' Host Makes Bizarre Claim Blaming Mike Pence for AIDS Deaths appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...