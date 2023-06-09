The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

June 9, 2023   |   Tags:
CIA Slammed For 'Dystopian' Pride Tweet

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The CIA is the latest entity that has nothing to do with LGBTQ+ to demand everyone celebrate ‘Pride Month,’ despite having previously conducted ‘homosexual investigations’ and described gay people as “having mental or emotional problems”.

“Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers,” the CIA tweeted, adding a bunch of phrases to spell out WELCOME and an image of Langley HQ in rainbow colours with ‘PRIDE’ and ‘CIA’ arranged on top of it.

The tweet is so weird that many thought it was a parody.

Others noted how dystopian and creepy this is all getting:

The CIA doesn’t have a “rich history” of celebrating Pride, quite the opposite.

It’s not weird at all that every government agency, and even the military as well is hammering this relentlessly, right?

Backlash As Air Force Tweets Image Of Solider SALUTING LGBTQ+ Flag

Don’t question it or you’ll be arrested:

*  *  *

Tyler Durden Fri, 06/09/2023 - 11:05


