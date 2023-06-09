CIA Slammed For 'Dystopian' Pride Tweet

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The CIA is the latest entity that has nothing to do with LGBTQ+ to demand everyone celebrate ‘Pride Month,’ despite having previously conducted ‘homosexual investigations’ and described gay people as “having mental or emotional problems”.

“Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers,” the CIA tweeted, adding a bunch of phrases to spell out WELCOME and an image of Langley HQ in rainbow colours with ‘PRIDE’ and ‘CIA’ arranged on top of it.

CIA's 2023 theme for #Pride Month is WELCO-ME!



Wellness

Equity

LGBTQ+

Community

Openness

ME!



Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers.#Pride2023 pic.twitter.com/aEEZplX13s — CIA (@CIA) June 8, 2023

The tweet is so weird that many thought it was a parody.

Is this a parody? — Schotzysaurus 🦖 (@JardineKari) June 8, 2023

Others noted how dystopian and creepy this is all getting:

The CIA doesn’t have a “rich history” of celebrating Pride, quite the opposite.

I thought the CIA liked being the closet lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2023

It’s not weird at all that every government agency, and even the military as well is hammering this relentlessly, right?

USDOT is proud to stand with the LGBTQI+ community. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/fgLQfM1tjI — TransportationGov (@USDOT) June 1, 2023

We firmly believe that we have not made progress unless we all make progress.



To our LGBTQI+ family and friends, communities and advocates, we see you and we stand with you. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/zLYHBxpc8I — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) June 8, 2023

Slava has been with DHS for almost four years, and previously spent two decades working with organizations like @OSCE, @amnesty, @humanrights1st, @ILGAEurope and @ILGAWORLD to promote and advance the human rights of LGBTQ+ people worldwide. pic.twitter.com/rSmxXmGeOs — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 7, 2023

Don’t question it or you’ll be arrested:

* * *

