The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

It’s Not Just Trump They’re After: 45 Says Deep State ‘Thugs’ Just Indicted Someone Close to Him

June 9, 2023   |   Tags:

The Department of Justice indicted former President Donald Trump’s longtime aide Walt Nauta as part of its mishandling of classified documents investigation into the 45th president. Nauta served as Trump’s […] The post It's Not Just Trump They're After: 45 Says Deep State 'Thugs' Just Indicted Someone Close to Him appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x