Right-Wing Media Again Succumbs to the American Communist Party’s Planned Distraction and Takes Their Bait
June 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
Right-wing media again succumbs to the American Communist Party’s planned distraction and takes their bait to focus on conjured, fake charges against the Democrats’ most formidable presidential opponent. Ignored is the massive story that should be our focus: A former Vice-President (and current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave) who years ago told of his quid pro quo in Ukraine that got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for investigating the company that hired Hunter Biden (who neither speaks Ukrainian, nor has any oil industry experience from which to render advice to that company). Joe told of his quid pro quo at a Council of Foreign Relations (CFR) meeting. It was caught on film and resurfaced, without any attention from the Main Stream Media, while Trump was facing fake quid pro quo allegations. Again, right-wing media focused on Trump’s charges, not on evidence of quid pro quo staring them in the face from Biden’s CFR admission. Once again, this follows a pattern. For those watching and taking notes: Democrats commit a crime. In-your-face evidence of that crime surfaces, proving the conspiracy theorists are not theorists, but conspiracy identifiers. The Democrats use false charges to indict a Republican as a smoke screen to their own crimes. The Right Wing media aids them by focusing on the smoke screen and attacking the Republican charged.
Here’s another fine example: James Comey is fired. He then releases classified documents to an eager-to-hate-Trump media through his buddy, a college professor, who should not have the classified documents. Comey kept those documents and a government laptop at his home: Crickets. The Right Wing Media focuses on the content of the documents he releases and lets the illegality of his security breach and possession of documents after his firing slip away – except for Mark Levin. To his credit, Levin carried that torch for some time but his squeaking about the illegality of Comey’s actions fell on deaf ears for the majority of his fellow Right Wing Media types and gained no traction.
Fast forward to today. Those labeled Conspiracy Theorists by the Main Stream Media are once again exonerated and proven to simply be skilled investigative reporters worth their salt and not on the payroll of Pfizer or Disney. Christopher Wray and AG Garland should be charged with obstructing justice. Hillary should be charged with election tampering and destruction of evidence as well as conspiring with foreign agents to affect the outcome of an election. The Bidens should be in handcuffs and History students of the future should be able to read in today’s headlines something similar to “President Biden Charged and Arrested Along With Other Democrats”. Instead, Democrats deployed their trusty fake allegations smoke screen to kill two birds with one stone – spike the “Bidens-are-guilty” story and disqualify Trump from a 2024 run with a felony, any felony, that they can make stick. That’s their goal. Distraction at all costs using Orange Man, because he’ll help them by making it all about himself instead of redirecting the story to the Biden crime family’s fall. Trump missed his golden opportunity to say, “Here we go again, another false allegation to distract us from the revelation of the crimes of the Biden family.”
So how does this get fixed?
Trump needs to stop falling for the distraction. The Right Wing Media needs to stop falling for the distraction. The House Committee on the Judiciary needs to do its job and hand down punishments. And, patriotic reader, you may call or email members of the 118th Congress’s House Committee on the Judiciary and Senate Committee on the Judiciary calling for action against Comey, Clinton, Biden, Wray, and Garland. Then call your Members of Congress and express disgust at their general lack of oversight of the runaway Judicial and Executive Branches You’re country deserves that effort from you, and it’ll likely make you feel better that you did something to send a shot across the bow of a government hostile toward the American people and their constitutionally recognized, God-given rights.
Above all, don’t fall for the Main Stream Media’s support of the Democrat smoke screen. Call them on it. Write and boycott their advertisers in protest. Make them focus on the real story of today’s news – not the Trump indictment, but the release of suppressed evidence of Biden’s crimes and the crimes of those aiding and abetting him. If we can crater a beer company and Target, we can force the press to do their job.
We can no longer sit idly by wringing our hands. The time to demand Congressional action is now. The time to call the Main Stream Media co-conspirators in these smoke screens is now. Only we can prevent the effectiveness of the smoke screens from distracting us from the truth.
God Bless and Save The United States of America.
The post Right-Wing Media Again Succumbs to the American Communist Party’s Planned Distraction and Takes Their Bait appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments