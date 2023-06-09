Right-Wing Media Again Succumbs to the American Communist Party’s Planned Distraction and Takes Their Bait

So how does this get fixed?

Trump needs to stop falling for the distraction. The Right Wing Media needs to stop falling for the distraction. The House Committee on the Judiciary needs to do its job and hand down punishments. And, patriotic reader, you may call or email members of the 118th Congress’s House Committee on the Judiciary and Senate Committee on the Judiciary calling for action against Comey, Clinton, Biden, Wray, and Garland. Then call your Members of Congress and express disgust at their general lack of oversight of the runaway Judicial and Executive Branches You’re country deserves that effort from you, and it’ll likely make you feel better that you did something to send a shot across the bow of a government hostile toward the American people and their constitutionally recognized, God-given rights.

Above all, don’t fall for the Main Stream Media’s support of the Democrat smoke screen. Call them on it. Write and boycott their advertisers in protest. Make them focus on the real story of today’s news – not the Trump indictment, but the release of suppressed evidence of Biden’s crimes and the crimes of those aiding and abetting him. If we can crater a beer company and Target, we can force the press to do their job.

We can no longer sit idly by wringing our hands. The time to demand Congressional action is now. The time to call the Main Stream Media co-conspirators in these smoke screens is now. Only we can prevent the effectiveness of the smoke screens from distracting us from the truth.