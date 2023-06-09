‘Spit It Out Right This Instant!’ Shout Secret Service Chasing Biden With Battery In His Mouth

June 9, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A brief commotion arose on the White House lawn today, as a Secret Service agent could be heard shouting "Spit it out! Spit it out right this instant!" as he chased President Joe Biden out onto the grass. A source within the administration later confirmed that Biden had a AA battery in his mouth at the time of the incident.



