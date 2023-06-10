The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Radical Leftist Ideology Is Creating More Conservatives in Every Age Group Except 1 (Hint: It’s Not Young People)

June 10, 2023   |   Tags:

During the third year of President Joe Biden’s presidency, more younger people are identifying as socially conservative, according to a new poll. Meanwhile, the number of older Americans who identify […] The post Biden's Radical Leftist Ideology Is Creating More Conservatives in Every Age Group Except 1 (Hint: It's Not Young People) appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x