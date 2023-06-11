Statue of Revolutionary War Hero Quietly Removed from City Hall – Flags on Building Show Government’s True Allegiance

June 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This was one battle a Revolutionary War hero couldn’t win — but the war is far from lost. In the run-up to Flag Day this week and the Fourth of […] The post Statue of Revolutionary War Hero Quietly Removed from City Hall - Flags on Building Show Government's True Allegiance appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...