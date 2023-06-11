The Truth We Can’t Accept

June 11, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

There is a simple fact that people are unable to ingest. You can explain it carefully, with charts, graphs and solid documentation… and they may even like the sound of it… but after the explanation, it fades away and is forgotten. The problem is simply that this truth is too foreign. It just doesn’t fit … Continue reading "The Truth We Can’t Accept"

The post The Truth We Can’t Accept appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...