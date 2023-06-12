The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Stands by Misleading Denial of Chinese Spy Activity in Cuba

June 12, 2023

The White House was being as "forthcoming" as possible last week when it denied, and then admitted, that China was using Cuba as an intelligence-collection hub, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday from the White House. The post Biden Admin Stands by Misleading Denial of Chinese Spy Activity in Cuba appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


