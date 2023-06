Dems Jockey To Replace Biden in Case ‘Slippy Joe’ Doesn’t Survive His Next Fall

June 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joe Biden probably won't survive his next fall, which is why Gretchen Whitmer and others are jockeying to be the 2024 Democratic nominee. The post Dems Jockey To Replace Biden in Case 'Slippy Joe' Doesn't Survive His Next Fall appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...