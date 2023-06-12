DeSantis Campaign Mocks Buttigieg for Needing ‘Months’ To Repair Collapsed Philly Bridge

June 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis's campaign mocked Democrats for needing months to repair a collapsed interstate in Pennsylvania after he oversaw the repair last year of a Florida bridge in just three days. The post DeSantis Campaign Mocks Buttigieg for Needing ‘Months’ To Repair Collapsed Philly Bridge appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...