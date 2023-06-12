The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Energy Sec’s Husband Held Stock in Ford as Admin Approved Billions in Electric Vehicle Subsidies

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm's husband held stock in Ford as the Biden administration promoted the company and approved electric vehicle subsidies worth hundreds of billions of dollars, Granholm disclosed in a letter. The post Energy Sec's Husband Held Stock in Ford as Admin Approved Billions in Electric Vehicle Subsidies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


