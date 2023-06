George Soros’ Son Takes Over Father’s $25B Empire: ‘I’m MORE Political’

June 12, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

What’s more? His father was all in. In other words, they’ve won and there is no need to hide in the shadows anymore. The shadow government is now the de facto government and all the criminals can come out to play. A hostile foreign actor, banned in other freedom loving countries, is in the White …



Read More...