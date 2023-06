Left-Wing Press in Full Meltdown Mode Over Who Judge Is in Trump Classified Docs Case

June 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What was that? Did you hear it? That noise — Was it another sonic boom over Washington? The cry of the hero being tortured in “The Princess Bride?” The Yellowstone […] The post Left-Wing Press in Full Meltdown Mode Over Who Judge Is in Trump Classified Docs Case appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...