‘Let Me Finish’: Lindsey Graham Calls Out George Stephanopoulos for Bias on Hillary’s Emails

June 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Sunday ripped into interviewer George Stephanopoulos for interrupting his comments about Hillary Clinton's deleted emails. The post 'Let Me Finish': Lindsey Graham Calls Out George Stephanopoulos for Bias on Hillary's Emails appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...