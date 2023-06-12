Moving To 'Wall Street South' From NYC Can Save You Up To $200k

New York-based investment firms have been moving to the Sunshine State. Firms like Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global Management, and D1 Capital Partners have all announced plans to move offices and executives to "Wall Street South" in South Florida. Those who make the leap from Manhattan to Brickell will find an improved cost of living and lower taxes.

The Finance website SmartAsset found those making $650,000 per year in Manhattan could save $195,000 if they move to Miami because of cheaper living costs and lower taxes. Even someone making $150,000 in Manhattan can save upwards of $49,000 per year by moving to Wall Street South.

Here are the tax and cost of living savings from NYC to Miami

And why not? The weather is a tropical delight (minus hurricane season), people are friendlier, and progressives have yet to ruin the state. Some things don't have a price...

For those in San Francisco earning $650,000, relocating to South Florida may not offer as substantial cost savings as it would for New Yorkers. However, they can still expect to save approximately $153,000.

Meanwhile, higher earners from Chicago can expect to save very little on the move.

Despite the minimal cost savings on the move, Chicagoans must consider South Florida isn't a warzone. Some things in life, like safety, are invaluable and cannot be quantified monetarily.