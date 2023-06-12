National Geographic Says Climate Change Is ‘Greatest Threat to Human Health.’ It Also Flies Billionaires Around the World on Its Private Jet.

June 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

National Geographic says climate change is "the greatest threat to human health," but it's not so grave that it prevents them from jetting the elite to what the magazine describes as some of the world's "far-flung destinations" on a massive private jet. National Geographic raises funds by flying deep-pocketed travelers around the world on its […] The post National Geographic Says Climate Change Is 'Greatest Threat to Human Health.' It Also Flies Billionaires Around the World on Its Private Jet. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



