Oregon Bans Christians From Adopting Children
June 12, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYThis from the villains who “abort” full term babies and encourage the sexual mutilation of children. The Oregon Department of Human Services has ruled that prospective adopting parents must “respect, accept and support the race, spiritual beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, disabilities, national origin, cultural identities, immigration status and socioeconomic status of …
