"This Is Preposterous" - CNN Legal Analyst Blasts DoJ For Spending Over 5 Years 'Investigating' Hunter Biden

You know things are bad/corrupt/unspinnable when... a CNN legal analyst is forced to admit the malarkey occurring at the Department of Justice is "beyond anything I've ever seen."

During a panel discussion on "CNN This Morning" about a New York Post headline that said, "What About The Bidens?", CNN's chosen few discussed comparisons between the rapidity and ferocity of the case being brought against former President Trump (over classified documents) and the slow-roll probe (sicne 2018) of Hunter Biden for alleged tax fraud and financial crimes, including lying on a federal firearm application.

CNN political correspondent Sara Murray said “I don’t think we are talking about an apples-to-apples comparison here,” but added, "I do think it is a fair question to say, you know, what are you guys going to do about the Hunter Biden investigation. This has been going on for a while."

To which CNN legal analyst Elie Honig replied:

"Sara makes a great point about the Hunter Biden investigation at DOJ... This is preposterous!”

He went on...

“This has been pending, according to our reporting at CNN, since 2018, five years! And this, by the way, this investigation is not the laptop. This investigation is a tax issue. Did Hunter Biden declare his income and a sort of obscure gun law, did he possess a gun while he was addicted to drugs, which you’re not allowed to do under federal law? Did he lie about that?” “But five years, I mean, that’s a five-week investigation,” Honig continued. “Somebody, and this spans the Trump administration and the Biden administration, someone’s got to make a call on this case. I don’t know what is going on, but it’s beyond anything I’ve seen before.”

Watch the full discussion below (the relative section begins at 4:10):