Treasonous: Military Now Recruiting Non-English Speaking Migrants

June 12, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This is another reason for abolishing DC and all its unlawful agencies and bringing justice upon the heads of the wicked ones engaging in this treason. The US military, which seemingly has gone “woke,” is now hiring non-English speaking migrants, and I’ll bet you a dollar to a doughnut that many of them are illegally …



Read More...