The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trump Announces Plan to Take Down Joe and ‘Entire Biden Crime Family’ Upon Regaining the White House

June 12, 2023   |   Tags:

Former President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed a platform for action if he retakes the White House in the 2024 elections — and Trump’s Republican primary rivals should have been […] The post Trump Announces Plan to Take Down Joe and 'Entire Biden Crime Family' Upon Regaining the White House appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x