Trump Announces Plan to Take Down Joe and ‘Entire Biden Crime Family’ Upon Regaining the White House

June 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed a platform for action if he retakes the White House in the 2024 elections — and Trump’s Republican primary rivals should have been […] The post Trump Announces Plan to Take Down Joe and 'Entire Biden Crime Family' Upon Regaining the White House appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...