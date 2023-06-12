US Cracks Down on Flight Training for Chinese Military Pilots

June 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration on Monday added 43 entities to an export control list, including Frontier Services Group Ltd, a security and aviation company previously run by Erik Prince, for training Chinese military pilots and other activities that threaten U.S. national security. The post US Cracks Down on Flight Training for Chinese Military Pilots appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...