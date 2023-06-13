‘17 Recordings’: Bombshell Audio Of Bidens’ Ukraine Bribery Phone Calls

June 13, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

It’s incredible the amount of evidence of treason committed by “China” Joe Biden. The latest evidence are bombshell audio recordings of phone calls involving Ukraine and bribery. Pamela Geller reports on these 17 recordings. Senator Grassley just revealed that a highly credible FBI informant says the Ukraine Burisma executive who allegedly bribed Joe Biden, has …



Read More...