And yes, these people vote… and are supposedly teaching our kids

June 13, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

A true story.

A school teacher called a financial institution. She is paying on her credit card and had established a direct payment from her checking account, based on her being paid “at the end of the month.” And her payment wasn’t made: in essence, the electronic check “bounced.” So she was angry with the institution. It didn’t wait for her paycheck to clear (be posted). After several minutes, she demanded escalation, and an account manager took her call. She explained to the teacher that while she was being paid at the end of the month, did she know exactly which day the school deposited her pay? She looked it up and saw that it was indeed the last working day of the month. The manager explained that banks have until the next business day to post a deposit, and the demand bounced because the institution had followed her instructions to do the withdrawal on the last day, working day or not, of the month.

“But your blanketty-blank bank didn’t wait until the end of the month!” the teacher told the manager. “In February, you tried to take the money on the 28th! Not the end of the month, the 30th or 31st!”

“Ma’am,” the manager explained patiently, “February doesn’t have 30 or 31 days. It has 28 days.”

“What? Every month has 28 days but that’s not the end of the month.”

Still patient, the manager explained February only has 28 days.

“That’s ridiculous. I don’t care. I want you to wait to the end of the month to get my money,” the teacher told her.

The suggestion that the teacher change the date for the automatic payment to several days after the beginning of the next month, like the 4th or 5th to take weekends into account, was not met with much agreement, but the teacher said she’d think about it.

Yes, some modern school teachers are so poorly taught themselves that that they do not know the days of the months. This woman may not have been a math teacher, but we do know from reports that Wokeness, anti-racism, and anti-bias teaching trumps actual teaching of mathematics in many schools’ math courses. The issue was brought up by the New York Post recently,

The teachers themselves are almost always products of the same government-ruined, theft-funded “public” schools that they now “teach” in.

These men and women are incredibly ill-taught, ignorant, and highly propagandized, and are ensuring that the next generation is being “educated” to the same (or worse) standards than they are. Unable to think or reason for themselves, unable to learn on their own what they were not taught in school, yet they are trusted by millions to teach young children!

To add to this, recently, the Cato Institute released their 2023 Central Bank Digital Currency National Survey. It was meant to gauge public support for adopting a Central Bank Digital Currency, but the results reveal something that might be even worse than CBDCs. It seems that almost 30% of Americans under 30 would accept government-installed surveillance cameras in their homes in the name of reducing domestic violence, abuse, and other things that they consider “illegal” activity. (This no doubt varies from respondent to respondent: some would include using drugs, improperly storing guns, The acceptance rate plummeted with age, with only 6% of those over 45 willing to welcome such intrusions.

These, like that teacher, are generally products of the last two decades of public schools. Not only are they unable to learn and teach their own children (or judge whether or not hired teachers can teach), but like that teacher and her ilk, they vote.

Their minds and spirits and souls have been warped by the government-run tax-funded school

All other faults of so-called Democracy and our former Republic aside, this fact demonstrates why government is so incredibly powerful and at the same time, so inept.

As we’ve pointed out many times, education – REAL education – is essential for any society. It is only by teaching people the right things – and following our own teachings! – that we can hope to salvage this nation, its members, and the world.



Read More...