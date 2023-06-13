The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fact Check: Nearly 100 Percent of Political Contributions From Fact Checkers Go to Democrats

June 13, 2023

Nearly 100 percent of political donations from self-identified fact checkers—including those whose employers claim journalistic neutrality—go to Democrats, a Washington Free Beacon analysis of federal campaign finance disclosures found. The post Fact Check: Nearly 100 Percent of Political Contributions From Fact Checkers Go to Democrats appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


